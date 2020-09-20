Video Emerges Of Golfer’s Epic Putting Meltdown At U.S. Open

We finally have footage of golfer Danny Lee’s six-putt quintuple-bogey on the final hole on Saturday at Winged Foot.

Heading into the 18th hole of the third round of the U.S. Open, Lee was at plus-three for the day and plus-eight for the weekend. To close out the day, he set himself up with what appeared to be an easy putt for par.

What ensued was a putting meltdown of epic proportions. Lee somehow shot a nine on the hole, finishing the day with an eight-over 78. He later withdrew, citing a wrist injury.

Before the videotape of Lee’s mishap was uncovered, his quintuple-bogey was briefly the stuff of legend at Winged Foot. Now, we can see exactly what happened.

Check it out:

The Danny Lee tapes have been released!! This is how a four-footer for par turns into a quintuple-bogey 9 followed by a WD with a wrist injury 😳 pic.twitter.com/OCvcqpKod4 — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) September 20, 2020

In all honesty, Lee should have probably shot a double-bogey, but you can see on his third putt he became completely fed up. Plenty of recreational golfers can totally relate.

As the weekend has progressed, Winged Foot has begun to exact its wrath on the players. Scores are skyrocketing, and there’s a decent chance the winner of the U.S. Open winds up at or over par.

You can catch the final round right now on NBC.