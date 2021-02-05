Video: Dustin Johnson Drills Spectator With His Drive

Dustin Johnson had an incredible run in 2020, winning the Masters, the Traveler’s Championship, and the Tour Championship. As a result, he was named the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year. So, has that momentum carried over to this year?

Johnson got off to an excellent start at the Saudi International this week, posting a three-under par in the opening round. He’s playing well this Friday morning as well, but there was one shot in particular that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Believe it or not, Johnson’s drive on the 10th hole from 372 yards out actually drilled a spectator in the back. It was a strong drive by Johnson, but the fact that it nailed a person on the fairway pretty much stole the spotlight.

The broadcasting crew for NBC caught the spectator walking off the course, albeit the man was in a decent amount of pain. Kudos to this person for getting up so quickly, though.

Here’s the video of Johnson’s drive:

"He's just fine!" says the broadcast, as the man nailed by a Dustin Johnson drive hobbles in pain. pic.twitter.com/zZUglw9a9E — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 5, 2021

That’s most likely going to sting for the next few days. Even the broadcasters said it’ll leave a bruise.

Johnson, meanwhile, has to make sure he doesn’t let that unfortunate shot ruin his approach for the rest of the second round. He’s currently ninth on the leaderboard and could improve his stock depending on how he performs on the next few holes.