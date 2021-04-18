Video: Dustin Johnson Hits An Insane Drive On A Par 4

We’re used to seeing eye-opening drives on the PGA Tour these days. It’s not just Bryson DeChambeau who has impressive power.

Take Dustin Johnson during the final round of the RBC Heritage today. On the 312-yard, par 4 ninth hole at Harbour Town Golf Links, Johnson attempted to drive the green.

He succeeded…a little too well,, in fact. Johnson’s drive actually flew the green and landed a considerable distance behind it.

Not to worry though. The 2020 Masters champion saved himself with a solid chip onto the green on his second shot.

Up and over the trees. @DJohnsonPGA didn't just reach the 312-yard 9th, he flew it. 😳 pic.twitter.com/AuDfcDkxp7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 18, 2021

Johnson, who actually missed the cut at the Masters last weekend, is -10 so far for the weekend in South Carolina. He’s currently tied for 10th, as plenty of guys have been scoring low.

Veteran PGA pro Stewart Cink is the leader at -18, four strokes ahead of Collin Morikawa, who is in second place. Maverick McNealy is in third at -13.

You can catch the last round of the RBC Heritage on CBS and GOLF Channel.