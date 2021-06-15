On Thursday morning, the world’s best will take to Torrey Pines for the 2021 U.S. Open, but there will be a notable absence.

Last time the U.S. Open was played at Torrey Pines, Tiger Woods won a playoff over Rocco Mediate in 2008. 13 years later, Woods won’t be teeing it up after a horrific car accident he suffered earlier this year.

Woods has been mostly off the grid following his accident. However, on Tuesday afternoon, TMZ spotted the 15-time major champion back in Los Angeles.

From TMZ:

The golf legend’s private jet touched down at an L.A. airport on Monday — he was joined by his girlfriend, Erica Herman.

Once they deplaned, 45-year-old Tiger — sporting a black compression sleeve on his right leg — was moving around on his own, using a pair of crutches.

You can see in the video … there are moments where Tiger is putting some pressure on the injured leg, though he’s still moving with a noticeable limp, as expected.

It’s good to see Tiger’s able to put some weight on his leg given how catastrophic the accident could have been.

Fans wanted to see him back on the course in an attempt to take down Jack Nicklaus’ major record. However, they’ll settle for just seeing him back to living a normal life – hopefully in the near future.