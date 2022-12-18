Video: Golf World Reacts To Charlie Woods' Swing Today

Charlie Woods can swing it.

The son of the legendary PGA Tour star is going viral for his drive off the tee on Sunday afternoon.

Charlie Woods is playing in the PNC Championship with his dad, Tiger Woods. The legendary PGA Tour star has told his son to study Rory McIlroy's swing.

Rory, not Tiger, has arguably the prettiest swing in all of golf. So it makes sense for someone like Charlie Woods to imitate Rory rather than his father.

He certainly appeared to do that on Sunday, though he had some Woods style, as well.

"Are you kidding me Charlie?!" SI Golf tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

That was very pretty.

Tiger and Charlie Woods have been in contention in the PNC Championship this weekend.

More than anything, though, it's just been fun to watch them compete together on the course.