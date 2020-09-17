Video: Group’s Reaction To Patrick Reed’s Hole-In-1 Is Going Viral

A hole-in-one typically results in pandemonium on tee box, but that wasn’t the case at the U.S. Open on Thursday morning.

Patrick Reed hit the first hole-in-1 of the tournament. The 2018 Masters champion bounced a hole-in-1 in on the No. 7 hole.

The 30-year-old golfer tipped his cap to his playing partners, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth. Their reaction to the shot is going viral.

That wasn’t exactly a thrilling reaction from Reed’s group…

the group's reaction to that Pat Reed hole in one on the 7th pic.twitter.com/nz9Z4nNwkG — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) September 17, 2020

*Patrick Reed hits a remarkable ace on a long par 3* The rest of the guys in his group: pic.twitter.com/HTc8Y1KtVk — Chris DeLisi (@cd3lisi) September 17, 2020

But hey, it’s still early and maybe everyone hasn’t had their coffee yet.

Or maybe it just feels weird with no fans in attendance. Justin Thomas spoke about that earlier this week.

“It is a shame because [TPC] Harding and here are just two terrific major championship venues, especially here in New York with the very passionate fans that they have here,” Thomas said . “To not be able to experience that takes away a lot of a championship, let alone a U.S. Open, especially coming down the last nine and on Sunday, it’s going to, I think, have a big impact.

“At least I know I miss them, and I wish they could have been out here, but yeah, it’s night and day different.” Hopefully we get a better group reaction if there’s another hole-in-1 this week, though.