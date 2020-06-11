Video: Hole-In-1 At First Round Of Charles Schwab Challenge

On Thursday morning, many of the best golfers in the world were in Fort Worth, Texas at Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Justin Rose got off to the early lead in the tournament by posting a seven-under, 63. Most of the low scores on the day came from the earlier tee times, with Jonathan Vegas and Abraham Ancer posting six-under, 64’s.

Although all three played well throughout the day, the shot of the day belonged to Sung Kang. After a bogey on No. 12, Kang stepped up to the Par 3 on No. 13.

He ripped a terrific iron shot that took just two bounces and found the bottom of the cup for a hole in one. Kang was already on his way to the green before he even saw the ball go in the hole.

Check it out.

Imagine being this composed after an ACE?! Just another day at the office for Sung Kang. pic.twitter.com/8bgZmJbkrG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 11, 2020

His tee shot on No. 13 is the lone bright spot for Kang so far today. He’s struggled with his consistency and currently sits at two over on the day.

Despite hitting a hole in one, Kang is still nine shots back of the leaders, Rose and Harold Varner III – who posted the best round of the afternoon tee times.

Rose won this tournament two years ago and should enter Friday as the favorite to take the crown yet again. Meanwhile, other names like Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka remain in the hunt as well.