Video: Insane Tiger Woods Shot Bounces Out Of The Hole

Tiger Woods shots a shoot on the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 26, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Luck just doesn’t seem to be on Tiger Woods’ side on Day 4 of the Farmers’ Insurance Open. An unfortunate bounce on his second hole of the day seems to indicate as much.

After a bogey on his first hole, Tiger had a golden opportunity to get back into things on the second hole. His second shot made a gorgeous bounce into the green, and took several hops into the hole.

But in a cruel twist of fate, the ball bounced off the flag, hopped out of the hole and back onto the green.

Had that shot gone in, Tiger would have gotten an eagle.

He ultimately had to settle for a birdie, that put him at even after two holes.

Needless to say, fans were stunned at the insane outcome of the shot:

Tiger started the day at minus-7, tied for 14th in San Diego and five shots behind leader Jon Rahm. He will need to pull off an incredible comeback just to tie him.

But that fateful bounce seems almost certain to slam the door on his chances of taking the Farmers Insurance Open.

Can Tiger Woods mount a comeback and secure a top 10 finish?

The Farmers Insurance Open is currently being played on Golf Channel.


