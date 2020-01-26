Video: Insane Tiger Woods Shot Bounces Out Of The Hole

Luck just doesn’t seem to be on Tiger Woods’ side on Day 4 of the Farmers’ Insurance Open. An unfortunate bounce on his second hole of the day seems to indicate as much.

After a bogey on his first hole, Tiger had a golden opportunity to get back into things on the second hole. His second shot made a gorgeous bounce into the green, and took several hops into the hole.

But in a cruel twist of fate, the ball bounced off the flag, hopped out of the hole and back onto the green.

Had that shot gone in, Tiger would have gotten an eagle.

He ultimately had to settle for a birdie, that put him at even after two holes.

⛳️ @TigerWoods nearly holed out from the fairway. The ball went IN the hole … and came back out. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ikm21gLSju — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2020

Needless to say, fans were stunned at the insane outcome of the shot:

HOW DID THAT NOT GO IN?!?!? This is not an exaggeration. It jumped in the hole and jumped out. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 26, 2020

HOWWWW DID IT COME OUT — Andrew V (@VadeikaAndrew) January 26, 2020

That hole hates him plain and simple — 68m in Cap 6 picks feeling Optimistic! (@K80040036) January 26, 2020

Tiger started the day at minus-7, tied for 14th in San Diego and five shots behind leader Jon Rahm. He will need to pull off an incredible comeback just to tie him.

But that fateful bounce seems almost certain to slam the door on his chances of taking the Farmers Insurance Open.

Can Tiger Woods mount a comeback and secure a top 10 finish?

The Farmers Insurance Open is currently being played on Golf Channel.