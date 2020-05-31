Every once in a while, a video of someone at Topgolf – a high-tech driving range – goes viral on social media.

Usually, these videos are in the “America’s Funniest Home Videos” category. They’ll show someone swinging and missing in embarrassing fashion, or accidentally hitting the ball into the ground or at a wall.

This latest video is different.

“DAMN JENNA! I THOUGHT YOU WERE NO GOOD,” the video ends.

It turns out that no one thought Jenna was actually good at Topgolf. As the video below shows, though, she is very, very good:

Topgolf reaction videos don’t get much better than that. Well done, Jenna.

It’s probably not the most-impressive Topgolf shot we’ve seen today, though. Video of Mike Trout’s epic blast during a Los Angeles Angels team outing at Topgolf last year has resurfaced.

Topgolf shots don’t get much more impressive than this one:

Wonder how long it will take for the two astronauts that went to space yesterday to find Mike Trout's golf ball 🤣 (via @Angels) pic.twitter.com/Lqn5KIxgzM — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) May 31, 2020

That Topgolf shot might not have landed yet.

Trout being great at Topgolf isn’t too surprising, though. The Los Angeles Angels star is arguably the greatest hitter in recent MLB history, with a career batting average of .305, a career slugging percentage of .581 and a career OPS of 1.000.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Trout hitting home runs on the baseball field again soon. Until then, keep the Topgolf videos coming.