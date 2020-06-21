Video: Joaquín Niemann Sinks Incredible Putt In Final Round

Outside of a hole-in-one or recording an albatross, there may not be a better feeling in golf than sinking a long putt. And the putt that Joaquín Niemann sank this afternoon certainly qualifies.

At Sunday’s RBC Heritage, the 21-year-old Niemann reached the first hole on the back nine. After two strokes he was 60 feet away from the hole and just off the green. Rather than try to wedge the ball closer, he decided to go for a straight putt.

Niemann gave the ball only a slight wedge and then it sailed all the way across the green and into the hole. The successful shot gave Niemann a birdie, putting him at minus-4 on the day from that point.

Even Niemann didn’t seem to believe how good the shot was. He scratched his head and shrugged his shoulders after seeing it go in.

As of writing, the former No. 1 amateur golfer in the world is seeking his second-ever win at a PGA Tour event.

Niemann won the 2019 Greenbrier Classic in September, making him the first Chilean and youngest international golfer to get a PGA Tour win.

As of writing he’s in a tie for third place at the RBC Heritage. If he has even one miracle shot like that great putt, Joaquín Niemann could be hoisting his second trophy before the day is done.