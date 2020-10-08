Video: John Daly Made A Hole-In-One Barefoot This Week

The legendary John Daly achieved the improbable earlier this week when he sank an incredible hole-in-one, while barefoot, at a charity golf tournament in Virginia.

Daly’s been no stranger to breaking the golf “code” of rules and civility. The 54-year-old played at a charity golf tournament in Virginia this week, dedicated to fallen Navy SEALs, without shoes and his shirt untucked.

The relaxed get-up didn’t slow him down on the course, though. Daly sank an incredible 130-yard hole-in-one at the 11th hole during tournament play. Luckily, a fan caught the amazing shot on camera.

Daly was surprised himself to see the shot go in as he reacted in disbelief. The shot sparked a massive applause and plenty of high fives from players nearby. Take a look at Daly’s barefoot hole-in-one in the video below, via assistant Golf Pro Joshua Price.

We’ve come to expect nothing less from the legendary John Daly. He has a track record of surprising golf fans everywhere. He’s won five PGA Tour titles throughout his career.

On an unfortunate note, the 54-year-old Daly revealed last month he’s been battling bladder cancer. He underwent a procedure last month to remove the cancer. There’s still a strong possibility the cancer could return, though. Daly recently revealed doctors expect the cancer to eventually return.

We’re certainly hoping the 54-year-old can remain healthy in coming months and years. He’s clearly feeling better following his incredible hole-in-one this past week.