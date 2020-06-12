Video: Jordan Spieth Just 3-Putted From Inside 3 Feet

On Friday morning, many of the best golfers in the world were back on the course at Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

In the first round, Justin Rose got off to the early lead in the tournament by posting a seven-under, 63. Harold Varner III matched that with the best round of the afternoon to tie for the lead heading into Friday.

Once the second round kicked off, Jordan Spieth took command of the course. He was sitting at 11-under par for the tournament and six-under par on the day before disaster struck.

Spieth had a three-foot putt for par to stay at 11-under for the tournament. Unfortunately, he pushed the putt just outside the lip and ran it right by the hole.

The good news was he had another short putt for bogey. Spieth stepped up for another three-foot putt, but missed that one as well.

Thankfully, the third time was the charm and he knocked it in for a double-bogey.

3 putts from 3 feet. Jordan Spieth still remains 1 back of the lead after dropping 3 shots in his last 2 holes.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/jr9kJBGnz6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 12, 2020

Spieth followed his double-bogey up with another bogey on No. 4 to drop to eight-under for the tournament.

The native Texan battled back over the next two holes, posting a birdie on both to get to 10-under. With just two holes left to play, that’s where Spieth sits now – just one shot back of Harold Varner III.

Second round coverage kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.