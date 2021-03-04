Video: Justin Rose’s Terrible Bunker Shot Is Going Viral

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is underway in Florida and former U.S. Open winner Justin Rose is in the field. But he’s attracting attention this morning for all of the wrong reasons.

On the 12th hole, Rose found himself in a bunker for his third shot. He took a big swing to try and get himself out of the bunker, but shanked it badly.

Rose’s ball sailed to the right, past all of the media watching and landing in front of a cart. It took him several more shots to correct himself and finally get in the hole with a bogey.

That bogey was Rose’s second of his front nine. But it wouldn’t be his last. He bogeyed again on the 17th hole to finish +2 on his front nine.

As of writing, Rose is tied for 39th with his back nine still to play.

Justin Rose shanked a bunker shot as badly as you can shank a bunker shot 😬 pic.twitter.com/rpn0hzOZ2o — BroBible (@BroBible) March 4, 2021

Justin Rose is seeking his first PGA Tour win in over two years. His last win was at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2019, where he beat Adam Scott by two strokes.

At the majors last year, Rose finished 23rd at the Masters, ninth at the PGA Championship and was cut at the U.S. Open.

With the Players Championship next week and the Masters next month, Rose could really use some momentum.

Hopefully he can avoid any more shanks like that one. Not a great start to his weekend.