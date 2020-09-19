Video: Justin Thomas’ Horrible U.S. Open Drive Is Going Viral

There are a lot of recreational golfers who can empathize with Justin Thomas, the No. 3 player in the world, after his last drive at Winged Foot.

Thomas entered the third round at today’s U.S. Open firmly in contention at -2 through two days. However, he’s succumbing to the difficulty of the course so far this afternoon, bogeying his first three holes.

On No. 2, Thomas put himself in a hole by completely yanking his driver into the trees. He looked like plenty of weekend warriors do off the tee.

Here’s a look at the errant shot.

Justin Thomas just yanks it with his driver. holy crap! pic.twitter.com/5iBYAZyaBG — NorthVanMike (@NorthVanMike) September 19, 2020

Yikes. That’s brutal. Thomas is going to have to right the ship fast in order to remain in the mix to win the championship.

Currently, Patrick Reed leads the field at -5. Hideki Matsuyama, Matthew Wolff and Rafa Cabrera Bello are two-under, and Bryson DeChambeau is -1.

Harris English and Louis Oosthuizen are even par, and everybody else is in the red for the weekend. Winged Foot is doing its job.

You can watch the third round of the 2020 U.S. Open right now on NBC.