On Saturday afternoon, the world’s best golfers were back on the course at Olympia Fields Country Club for the BMW Championship.

Last weekend, the world’s best dominated the Northern Trust with Dustin Johnson finishing the tournament at 30-under par to win by 11 strokes. This weekend’s tournament is a completely different story.

Heading into the third round only two golfers – Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay – sat under par. Both McIlroy and Cantlay are barely under par at that as both sit at one-under.

It’s been the most difficult tournament of the season and it’s making the world’s best look silly. Add former world No. 1 Justin Thomas to the list of players growing frustrated with their play.

Thomas stepped onto the tee at the Par 3 No. 13 hole with a birdie in mind. However, he pulled his tee shot, which landed towards the back-middle of the green.

Even though he landed on the green, Thomas was furious with the shot.

“That’s gotta be one of the worst golf shots ever in the history of the sport,” Thomas said.

It was hardly the worse shot in the history of the sport and wasn’t even Thomas’ worst shot of the weekend.

One thing is clear though, this course is giving the world’s best all they can handle and now the emotions are starting to show.

Can Thomas get back on track?