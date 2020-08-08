Video: LPGA Golfer’s Caddie Trolled Bryson DeChambeau

Over the past few weeks, Bryson DeChambeau has been catching a fair amount of heat for his comments during a round earlier this year.

After an errant tee shot during the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, DeChambeau tried to argue with an official to improve this lie. During his first round on Thursday afternoon, DeChambeau found himself in a familiar position.

His errant tee shot found a terrible lie, right on the root of a tree. In hopes of getting a drop, DeChambeau argued a nearby anthill was interfering with his ability to play the shot.

The PGA Tour official didn’t give in and Bryson was forced to play the ball. Unfortunately, his double-bogey on the hole wasn’t the only bad thing that happened.

Since that moment went viral, he’s been subject to some serious trolling. That continued on Saturday afternoon at the LPGA level.

Lexi Thompson stepped up to hit her ball and noticed ants around the ball. Her caddie used that as an opportunity to troll Bryson.

"C'mon Bryson, hit me a good one." 🤣🤣 Ants near the golf ball don't stop @Lexi from hitting the middle of the green 🐜@GolfChannel | @MarathonLPGA pic.twitter.com/ZknbqcFxpq — LPGA (@LPGA) August 8, 2020

“C’mon Bryson, hit me a good one,” he said.

DeChambeau has played well over the past three days at the PGA Championship. He currently sits at four-under par mid-way through his third round which puts him four shots off the lead.

TPC Harding Park is showing its teeth and giving thee world’s best golfers a serious headache.