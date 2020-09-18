Video: Matthew Fitzpatrick Hits Crazy Eagle During U.S. Open

Several golfers had their way with Winged Foot during the opening round of the U.S. Open. That hasn’t been the case this Friday, as the course has been brutal to the majority of players in the morning session.

Even though it’s been a tough round for most golfers, we’ve still seen some marvelous shots. The shot of the second round has to go to Matthew Fitzpatrick, who had an eagle on the 15th hole.

It’s tough to tell if Fitzpatrick was looking to set up himself for an easy birdie or if he was actually aiming for the hole. Nonetheless, his second shot flew completely over the green and right into the hole.

Fitzpatrick’s day has been filled with bogeys, but his eagle helped him lower his score in what has been a tough tournament for the 26-year-old.

Here’s the eagle from Fitzpatrick:

This has to be in the running for the shot of the U.S. Open.

On Thursday, Zach Johnson had an incredible putt during the opening round. Since he was unable to putt the ball directly toward the hole for birdie, he shot it past the hole and allowed the downward slope to let his ball trickle down the green.

The U.S. Open is shaping up to have a great finish this weekend. Justin Thomas is currently at the top of the leaderboard, but he hasn’t teed off yet this Friday.

Fans can watch the second round of the U.S. Open on Golf Channel.