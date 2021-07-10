On Saturday morning while most of the United States was sleeping, Justin Thomas and some of the world’s best golfers were back out on the course.

Thomas is competing in the Scottish Open, along with big names like Jon Rahm, Lee Westwood and Xander Schauffele. Thomas and Rahm started the week in a pairing with Rory McIlroy, who missed the cut.

During his third round on Saturday, JT hit a shot that we seldom see from one of the best ball-strikers on the planet. He attempted to find the green with his second shot on a long Par 5.

Unfortunately, he didn’t make very good contact and the ball just skittered along the ground. Thomas knew the second he hit the shot that it wasn’t going to be good and decided to toss his club away on the follow through.

Check it out.

When you wait 10 minutes for the green to clear pic.twitter.com/mSjMYUOHyo — Two Inches Short (@TwoInchesShort) July 10, 2021

It wasn’t the best shot we’ve seen JT hit over the years. He ended up making a bogey on the hole to move back to even par on the day.

Thomas carded a birdie on No. 17 to get back to nine-under for the tournament and currently sits five shots back of the leaders.