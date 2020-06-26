Video Of Bryson DeChambeau’s Drive On No. 7 Is Ridiculous

Bryson DeChambeau’s latest physique changes are paying major dividends on the golf course.

DeChambeau has spent the past couple years bulking up to add more power to his golf game. That extra time in the weight room manifested itself on Friday afternoon.

The 26-year-old smacked a beautiful 358-yard drive on No. 7 at the Travelers Championship on Friday. He finished the hole off with a birdie.

DeChambeau is using his new-found driving power to his advantage. He’s currently nine under-par through nine at the Travelers Championship. His best drive of the day can be found in the tweet below.

DeChambeau’s new physique has sparked some major changes to his game. The SMU alum has been experimenting with various tee-shots, including driving the 420-yard No. 17 the whole way in a recent practice. He opted against trying it in this weekend’s actual competition as he noted it was too “risky.” But if he can better control his drive, we certainly hope to see more risky shots.

The golfer’s drive-power is evidenced by the ball speeds of his drives. DeChambeau is consistently driving the ball at speeds of just under 200 miles per hour. He’s now considered one of the best drivers in the sport.

The 26-year-old golfer is currently tied for third at the Travelers Championship. DeChambeau sits just three behind the leader, Will Gordon.