Video Of Bryson DeChambeau’s Saturday Night Is Going Viral

Bryson DeChambeau’s golf game is out there.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion has retooled his game after bulking up, placing more of an emphasis on swing speed and power. He’s now the longest player in the game and he continues to attempt to add distance.

Others in the sport are attempting to follow in his footsteps, too.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t anything to do with what Bryson did at the U.S. Open,” Rory McIlroy said. “I think a lot of people saw that and were like, whoa, if this is the way they’re going to set golf courses up in the future, it helps. It really helps.”

Bryson appears to be a bit out there off of the course, too.

Video of DeChambeau and some of his friends joking around on Saturday night has gone viral on social media.

That’s one way to spend a Saturday night…

DeChambeau’s weekends are going to be a bit busier in the weeks to come. The Masters is set to be held at Augusta National starting on April 8.

However, some groups are attempting to push the tournament out of the state of Georgia.