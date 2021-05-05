Video Of Charles Barkley’s Latest Golf Swing Is Going Viral

It’s no big secret that Charles Barkley doesn’t exactly play golf the way he once played the game of basketball. So just about every time he steps on the golf course with cameras on him, it’s must-see TV.

A new video of Barkley taking a swing has been going viral today. Rather than the usual, clunky swing we’ve become accustomed to seeing, Barkley was actually able to hit the ball with a bit of power.

The most notable aspect of his swing was an inexplicable pause right before he completed the swing to make contact with the ball. The end result ranged from hilarious to sad.

But for this one instance, it seems that Barkley was able to eliminate that biggest flaw in his swing. See for yourself:

Sir Charles says he's down to a single-digit handicap after working with coach @stanutley. That drive was a missile right down the middle. — Drew Carter (@Drewdle25) May 5, 2021

Charles Barkley has apparently been working on his golf swing with the help of golf coach Stan Utley. Utley is renown as one of the top golf teachers in the country.

The results definitely seem to speak for themselves right now. It’s still not prettiest swing in the world, but it’s not the ugliest either.

Maybe with a little bit of practice and some dedicated weeks on a course, he might be able to lower his handicap to a single digit.

Will we see Charles Barkley in the next edition of The Match?