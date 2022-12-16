Look: Video Of Charlie Woods' Swing Going Viral Today

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Charlie Woods plays his shot from the second tee as Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Charlie Woods is just 13 years old, but he already has the golf swing of a major champion.

A video of Woods getting some swings in at the driving range surfaced this Friday. It's evident that his swing keeps improving over time.

Woods, the son of golf legend Tiger Woods, looks ready for the PNC Championship this weekend.

Many fans are saying Woods has Rory McIlroy's swing. Others, meanwhile, are simply calling it "unreal."

Here's the video of Woods' swing that's going viral:

Earlier this week, it was reported that Woods' tee box was moved back for this year's PNC Championship. However, that's not the case.

“The thing is, there’s no change,” Joe Terry, the PGA Tour's chief referee, told GOLF.com. “We had heard that Tiger might wish for Charlie to play a longer golf course. But I had scheduled Charlie to play the tee box for his age with the 13-year-olds. So there’s been no change — he will play from the 13-year-old tees.”

Nonetheless, it'll be fun watching Woods light up the golf course with his father this weekend.