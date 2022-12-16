Look: Video Of Charlie Woods' Swing Going Viral Today
Charlie Woods is just 13 years old, but he already has the golf swing of a major champion.
A video of Woods getting some swings in at the driving range surfaced this Friday. It's evident that his swing keeps improving over time.
Woods, the son of golf legend Tiger Woods, looks ready for the PNC Championship this weekend.
Many fans are saying Woods has Rory McIlroy's swing. Others, meanwhile, are simply calling it "unreal."
Here's the video of Woods' swing that's going viral:
Earlier this week, it was reported that Woods' tee box was moved back for this year's PNC Championship. However, that's not the case.
“The thing is, there’s no change,” Joe Terry, the PGA Tour's chief referee, told GOLF.com. “We had heard that Tiger might wish for Charlie to play a longer golf course. But I had scheduled Charlie to play the tee box for his age with the 13-year-olds. So there’s been no change — he will play from the 13-year-old tees.”
Nonetheless, it'll be fun watching Woods light up the golf course with his father this weekend.