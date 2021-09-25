Video Of Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger At Ryder Cup Going Viral

The United States is feeling good this Saturday at the Ryder Cup, as they’ve taken a commanding lead over Europe. In fact, Team USA is feeling so good that Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas decided to chug beer in front of the fans at Whistling Straits this afternoon.

Berger and Thomas reportedly came out to the first tee to throw beers into the crowd before the afternoon foursomes started. Two beers were actually thrown back at Berger and Thomas, which then led to the fans chanting “chug.”

Since they didn’t want to let the fans down, Berger and Thomas riled up the crowd before chugging beers. Thomas took things a step further and actually spiked his can into the ground once he was finished. It was quite a scene at Whistling Straits.

Thankfully, spectators at the Ryder Cup were able to record this incredible moment on camera.

Here’s the video of Berger and Thomas pounding beers:

Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger just pounded beers on the first hole at the #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/WV2ThXl9zy — Mike De Sisti (@mdesisti) September 25, 2021

Moments like this make the Ryder Cup such an enjoyable tournament.

This isn’t the first time that Thomas has shown a lot of emotion at this year’s Ryder Cup. On Friday, he let out a huge scream and pumped up the pro-American crowd after making an incredible putt on the ninth hole.

As long as they don’t suffer an epic collapse, Team USA should win the 43rd Ryder Cup. And if they hold onto the lead, Thomas might just chug another beer or two.