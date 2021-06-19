Video Of Justin Thomas’ Reaction To Shot Is Going Viral

On Saturday afternoon, Justin Thomas was one of just over 60 golfers to step back on the course for the third round of the U.S. Open.

Thomas struggled in his first round, carding a two-over, 73 on the first day of play. It looked like he was headed for another missed cut – or poor finish – at the U.S. Open before a very solid second round.

Thomas rebounded with a two-under, 69 on Friday to make the cut and sit just five shots back of the leaders. During his third round on Saturday, JT jumped out to a great start with a birdie on No. 1.

One of his best shots of the day came at No. 8. With an awkward stance making him choke up to the steel of his club, Thomas chipped a miraculous shot onto the green.

He hit it just past the hole and let the slope behind the hole bring it back down. As the ball was rolling back down, Thomas mimed like he was reeling in a fish.

Check it out.

Last year’s U.S. Open saw Thomas have his best finish in the tournament. He tied for 8th place after opening the tournament with a 65 which saw him lead heading into the second round.

In six U.S. Open appearances before this weekend, Thomas failed to make the cut in two of them. He only finished inside the top-10 one time in those appearances as well.

He’s off to a great start to the weekend in the 2021 U.S. Open, though.