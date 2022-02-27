The Spun

Video Of PGA Tour Player Taking Forever To Hit Goes Viral

PGA player takes forever to hit the ball.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Brian Stuard of the United States hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 11, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A PGA Tour player decided to take his sweet time before hitting the ball.

Brian Stuard was playing in the Honda Classic on Saturday afternoon and took a good 20 seconds before hitting the ball off the green.

Stuard looked up and down numerous times before driving the ball but that still made fans furious.

How did he get away with this?

The golf world wasn’t impressed, to say the least.

It’s safe to say that Stuard will never live this moment down. He was paired with Brooks Koepka, a player who has trash-talked slow play before.

The PGA Tour live commentary team was also having fun with it as they asked what he’s waiting for, plus if he’s getting dizzy.

The reactions will only get better if this happens again.

