Video Of PGA Tour Player Taking Forever To Hit Goes Viral

A PGA Tour player decided to take his sweet time before hitting the ball.

Brian Stuard was playing in the Honda Classic on Saturday afternoon and took a good 20 seconds before hitting the ball off the green.

Stuard looked up and down numerous times before driving the ball but that still made fans furious.

Stuard may not make it off PGA National alive playing with Brooks@NoLayingUp @anezbitt pic.twitter.com/pBcav6y9EY — Riley (@rileyhamel_) February 26, 2022

How did he get away with this?

The golf world wasn’t impressed, to say the least.

How did Brooks not slap him?! This would do my head in and utterly destroy my game watching all this messing about. Slow play is the enemy of golf! https://t.co/pTZoo1x4ty — Vicky (@Toffeecat10) February 27, 2022

It is unacceptable to hit a shot that bad after standing over the golfing ball for 22 seconds. https://t.co/vGmDR3g59h — Matt Rubino (@MattRubino11) February 27, 2022

This guys getting a 7 iron to the head if I’m playing with him https://t.co/pozCRsgwuA — Kyle (@king_tut00) February 27, 2022

This is atrocious… Setting such a bad example for the game. A golf shot is difficult, dont get me wrong. But this, this is a greater representation of todays game. These guys set an example of slow play with routines like this. https://t.co/TUBLGmoz3p — Shane Altizer⛳ (@S_Altizer) February 27, 2022

It’s safe to say that Stuard will never live this moment down. He was paired with Brooks Koepka, a player who has trash-talked slow play before.

The PGA Tour live commentary team was also having fun with it as they asked what he’s waiting for, plus if he’s getting dizzy.

The reactions will only get better if this happens again.