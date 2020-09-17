Video Of Tiger Woods’ Opening Tee Shot Is Going Viral

There are no fans allowed at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, but you wouldn’t have known that from watching Tiger Woods’ opening tee shot.

Woods is part of a star-studded group on Thursday morning. He teed off shortly after 8 a.m. E.T. with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa.

It looks like just about every volunteer on the course came out to watch Woods and Co. tee off this morning. While there are no fans allowed on the course today, there was still a big crowd for Woods on the first hole.

Check this out:

“There’s no fans here” *Every volunteer is watching Tiger tee off because who wouldn’t* pic.twitter.com/fSDfgPDpIt — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) September 17, 2020

Hey, when you can watch Tiger Woods tee off at a major golf tournament, you go and watch.

It will be weird without fans this week, though. Thomas said the majors don’t really feel like majors without them.

“It is a shame because [TPC] Harding and here are just two terrific major championship venues, especially here in New York with the very passionate fans that they have here,” Thomas said . “To not be able to experience that takes away a lot of a championship, let alone a U.S. Open, especially coming down the last nine and on Sunday, it’s going to, I think, have a big impact.

“At least I know I miss them, and I wish they could have been out here, but yeah, it’s night and day different.” Hopefully the tournament will still be an exciting one. The first round is currently airing on Golf Channel.