Video: Paige Spiranac Competes In Closest-To-The-Pin

Most people know Paige Spiranac for her social media presence and her golf opinions and handicapping. Before all of this though, she competed on the course at a high level.

Spiranac, 28, played collegiately at Arizona and San Diego State, helping the latter program capture the Mountain West Conference championship in 2015. She still plays, and this week, she got to compete in a closest-to-the-pin challenge before the Korn Ferry Tour’s TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.

In the video below, Spiranac faces off against golf pro Josh Creel on the 16th hole. Creel won, nearly sinking a hole-in-one on the par-3.

Spiranac’s shot wasn’t too bad, but it got caught up in the wind and pushed slightly off-line.

The 2021 TPC Colorado Championship gets underway today. Last year’s champion, Will Zalatoris, used his victory as a springboard to an impressive PGA Tour debut.

Zalatoris went on to produce top-10 finishes at the 2020 U.S. Open, 2021 PGA Championship and 2021 Masters, finishing in second at Augusta. Not bad at all.

Whoever wins this year’s tournament will sign up for even a fraction of that success.