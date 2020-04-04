Video: Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Favorite Putting Grips

Paige Spiranac is holed up inside of her home like the rest of us right now.

The popular golfer, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, is using this time to work on her game.

Spiranac recently posted a video of herself firing off some shots inside of her living room. Today, she worked on her putting game.

“I love putting because it’s all about feel and confidence. There’s no right or wrong way to grip the putter. Here are some of my favorites! Let me know if I missed any,” she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the week, Spiranac was working on “shot shaping and ball flight.”

It might be a couple of months until we’re all allowed back on the course, so living room golf might be the normal for a while.