Video: Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Favorite Putting Grips

paige spiranac plays golfDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 07: Paige Spiranac of the United States in action during her practice round as a preview for the 2015 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at The Emirates Golf Club on December 7, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Paige Spiranac is holed up inside of her home like the rest of us right now.

The popular golfer, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, is using this time to work on her game.

Spiranac recently posted a video of herself firing off some shots inside of her living room. Today, she worked on her putting game.

“I love putting because it’s all about feel and confidence. There’s no right or wrong way to grip the putter. Here are some of my favorites! Let me know if I missed any,” she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the week, Spiranac was working on “shot shaping and ball flight.”

Just working on shot shaping and ball flight👌🏻

It might be a couple of months until we’re all allowed back on the course, so living room golf might be the normal for a while.

