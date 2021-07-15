On Thursday morning, the year’s final major kicked off from Sandwich, England as the best players in the world stepped on the course for the Open Championship.

With the final major of the year underway, golf fans across the world got the itch to get back out on the course. Count golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac among them.

She decided to tee it up today on the driving range and showed off a few of her shots.

Check it out.

“The Open Championship started today! Who do you have winning? My sleeper pick of Stewart Cink I gave for @pointsbetusa is off to a good start👀,” she said. “Also did front and back view because you always want to see where the ball goes.”

Unfortunately, someone decided it was a good idea to give her flak for something she did on the range today. Spiranac says she was scolded for making divots with her irons on the range.

“Today someone got mad at me online for taking divots at a driving range,” she said on Twitter.

It seems like everyone has something to say and no one knows how to say anything nice on social media – at least to Spiranac.