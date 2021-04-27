At this point, Paige Spiranac might be more well-known for her social media presence than her game on the golf course.

However, she took to Instagram lately to remind everyone that she still knows how to get it done in the links. Well…virtually in this case.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon she posted a video to Instagram that showed her hitting in a golf simulator. During the video, she hit a massive drive that carried over 250 yards and rolled out to nearly 280 yards.

“Had so much fun at X-Golf in Colorado!” she said. “Be on the lookout for new content with them and @max.homa very soon so follow @xgolfamerica to stay up to date! Who’s your favorite golfer?”

Spiranac is a former top college golf recruit. In fact she was a top five recruit coming out of high school before she decided to tee it up at the University of Arizona for a time.

She eventually transferred to San Diego State where she earned Second-Team All-Mountain West Honors and helped the team to a conference championship.

Spiranac played on several professional tours before making a go for the LPGA Tour. After failing to qualify, she eventually walked away from the game – at least as a competitor.

However, she still has more game than most and showed that again today.