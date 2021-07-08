On Thursday morning golf dominated the headlines with a few important tournaments happening all over the globe.

In a tune-up for the Open Championship next week, professional golfers are competing in the Scottish Open and the John Deere Classic this weekend. But that’s not all.

The American Century Championship is also underway. It’s a celebrity golf tournament that takes place in Lake Tahoe and draws some of the world’s best athletes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among those on the course today. During the tournament today, Mahomes tried his hand at the Long Drive Competition and did just fine.

He took the lead in the challenge with a drive that went 347 yards through the air.

“Didn’t say I was good at golf but I can hit it far,” Mahomes said after getting off the course.

Didn’t say i was good at golf but i can hit it far 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/KVA4AUdO2M — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 8, 2021

Football fans have all watched Mahomes throw a football a country mile so it shouldn’t be too surprising that he can hit bombs off the tee as well.

Mahomes stole some of the thunder from his teammate Travis Kelce, who had to go after that monster drive. “I should have gone first,” Kelce said after seeing Mahomes’ mammoth drive.

We’ll have to wait and see if it holds up.