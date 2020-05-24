Video: Peyton Manning Had A Rough First Tee Shot Today

Maybe Peyton Manning would be better off sticking to football.

Manning has had an absolute ton of time to work on his golf game since retiring in 2016. But none of that time on the courses helped him on his tee shot during The Match: Champions for Charity today.

On his shot, the former Colts and Broncos quarterback launched his ball deep into the trees. The commentators couldn’t stop laughing as Manning’s ball disappeared into the foliage.

Manning went on to finish with six strokes on the hole – a double-bogey. Fortunately, his partner Tiger Woods recorded a par, allowing the two to finish the first hole all-square with Tom Brady (+1) and Phil Mickelson (par).

Peyton's first shot didn't go as planned 💀 Watch #CapitalOnesTheMatch now on TNT pic.twitter.com/V8vkmqErOj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2020

Rain delays pushed the start of the event from 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 ET. But as soon as things got started, so did the trash-talking.

Peyton says he should’ve brought Eli or Nick Foles to caddy against Brady 💀 @brgridiron#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/mGDiNrpuVZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2020

Tom keeping it real about the Manning brothers 💀

TB12 vs. Peyton in #CapitalOnesTheMatch is today at 3pm ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/TtWJRQQxTC — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 24, 2020

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady faced off 17 times before Manning retired in 2016. Brady owns the edge in the regular season with a 9-3 record over Manning.

But Manning won his final game against Tom Brady in 2015 AFC Championship Game. That win brought his playoff record against Brady to 3-2 – the only spot where Manning has the edge in his rivalry with the former Patriots quarterback.

The Match is being played on TNT, TBS and other Turner-affiliated channels.