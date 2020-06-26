On Thursday morning, the world’s best golfers were at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT for the Travelers Championship.

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes set the course on fire, nearly joining the 59 Club. He shot a 10-under, 60 en route to taking a three-shot lead after the first day of competition.

The featured group from the morning groupings didn’t finish too far behind. Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and newly 50-year-old Phil Mickelson all played well in the first round.

All three players finished at least five-under par. Following DeChambeau’s drive at No. 3, Mickelson stood in awe of the massive drive and offered an incredible comment.

“That’s pretty nasty,” Mickelson said of DeChambeau’s mammoth drive.

The week leading up to the event shed some negative light on the PGA Tour’s return to play. Huge names like Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson were forced to withdraw from play after their caddies tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the players who were in the field for the first round brought their best.

DeChambeau had the “worst” day on the course among the trio in the featured group. He finished with a five-under, 65. Mickelson came in second, carding a six-under, 64. Meanwhile, McIlroy finally showed why he’s the No. 1 player in the world, carding a seven-under, 63.

All three will be back on the course tomorrow for their second rounds. We’re sure Mickelson will be wowed by a few of DeChambeau’s drives.