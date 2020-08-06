Video: Phil Mickelson Shows Off His Elaborate Morning Coffee Routine

Almost every athlete has a pregame routine that they follow before they suit up. For Phil Mickelson, his day always begins with a cup of coffee.

With the PGA Championship officially underway, Mickelson shared his morning coffee routine on Twitter. The 50-year-old golfer has been working on a coffee that’ll reduce stress and resist fatigue while improving performance.

Mickelson came up with Coffee For Wellness, which will be available for purchase very soon. He partnered with world-class performance coach Dave Phillips to find the perfect formula.

Though his coffee isn’t ready to be sold around the world just yet, Mickelson showed his fans what makes for the perfect coffee. His morning coffee consists of collagen protein powder, MCT powder, Himalayan salt, cinnamon, Manuka honey and an amino acid called L-theanine.

Once the left-handed golfer finishes putting everything in his coffee cup, he tops off his drink with such almond milk. It’s definitely an elaborate routine, but clearly Mickelson sees positive results from his coffee.

Here’s a recap of his routine:

It’s PGA Championship week! Check out Phil’s morning routine and The Coffee For Wellness formula he developed with Dave Phillips. Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks about how you can purchase Coffee For Wellness. pic.twitter.com/SpC5UUaM76 — Coffee For Wellness (@ForWellness) August 6, 2020

It’s actually really interesting to hear Mickelson explain why he places certain products in his coffee.

Over the years we’ve seen athletes go on crazy diets to stay in great shape. The fact that Mickelson has found a way to stay on top of his game by just perfecting a cup of coffee is unorthodox, but impressive nonetheless.

Mickelson will tee off at the PGA Championship at 4:58 p.m. ET.