Video: Phil Mickelson Tries Crazy Shot In Final Round At Memorial

Coming into the final round of the Memorial Tournament at three over par, Phil Mickelson was a long shot to finish in the top 10.

And after going five over on his first 10 holes, he’s basically just out there to have fun for the remainder of the day. And that’s exactly what he decided to do on the 13th hole.

After going 364 yards onto the fairway and with 78 yards to the hole, Mickelson decided to change things up a pit. Rather than break out the wedge or an iron, he grabbed his putter instead.

The five-time major winner tried putting his ball from the fairway, hoping that the terrain would do the rest. But as he admitted in the video below, it didn’t work out the way he envisioned the shot.

Mickelson wasn’t done changing things up though. Rather than continue using the putter, Mickelson grabbed a different club for a full swing from 34 yards out – getting pretty close to the hole in the process. With only two feet from the hole, he putt his ball in for par.

A putt from 78 yards.

A putt from 78 yards.

A full swing from 34 feet. "Phil the Thrill" makes par.

It’s been a fairly rough couple of years on the course for Mickelson, who only recently celebrated his 50th birthday. He has two wins on the PGA Tour since 2018, but hasn’t finished better than 18th at his last 12 majors.

But at least the guy is having some fun when things aren’t working out.