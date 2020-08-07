Rickie Fowler could end up missing the cut at the 2020 PGA Championship all because of one simple mistake.

Fowler was set up to tap in a short putt for bogey on the No. 6 hole, which was his 15th hole of the day since he began on the back nine. As he went to pull back his putter, Fowler accidentally tapped the ball and caused it to move by an inch.

Thankfully, Fowler composed himself and tapped in the ball for a double-bogey. Although he didn’t look frustrated on the green, we’d have to imagine he wasn’t very happy with himself.

The projected cut line for the weekend is currently at 1-over par. Through the first two rounds of this year’s PGA Championship, Fowler shot a 2-over 142.

Here’s the mistake that could cost Fowler a chance to compete this weekend:

Big fan of Rickie Fowler but that's a 6. He tapped that ball. #PGAChamp #PGA pic.twitter.com/8tY8DnVw5w — Paul (@ticatsroar) August 7, 2020

Rory McIlroy made a similar mistake during last year’s Open Championship, needing three putts to finish off an easy hole. It actually ended up costing him a chance at playing that weekend.

At this point, Fowler will need a lot of help from the rest of the field in order to make the cut. Golf is an unpredictable game though, and the ball could end up bouncing Fowler’s way.

Fans can watch the rest of the second round of the PGA Championship on ESPN.