Video: Rory McIlroy Drops F-Bomb After Errant Tee Shot

On Thursday morning, many of the world’s best golfers took to Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, SC for the RBC Heritage tournament.

The world No. 1 – Rory McIlroy – struggled mightily in his first round on Thursday afternoon. He finished one-over on his first round, leaving him eight shots off the lead.

He teed it up on Friday afternoon, hoping for some redemption in his second round. Early in his second round, McIlroy sent a drive wide right off the tee – a common theme for his this week.

He reacted much like everyone else who has ever stepped foot on the golf course. Even the No. 1 player in the world isn’t immune to letting a curse word go after a bad tee shot.

“Every f***ing time,” McIlroy said after the errant drive.

I’ve never related more to a professional golfer in my life. @McIlroyRory thanks for keeping it real. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/V2mcgMtBbK — Dylan Karahalios (@dkarahalios) June 19, 2020

Unlike the average player, though, McIlroy managed to remedy the situation and escaped with a par.

He’s playing much better in Round 2. After sitting well outside the cut line following his first round, McIlroy is fighting back into contention.

He’s five-under on the day, making him four-under for the tournament. The cut line has been fluctuating between three and four-under all afternoon.

McIlroy will have to keep it at four-under or better over the final few holes if he wants to make the cut.

Can he keep it going and make the cut?