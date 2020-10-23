On Thursday afternoon, Tiger Woods took to the course to defend his title at the Zozo Championship where he won his 82nd tournament.

He and the rest of the world’s best flocked to Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California. During the first round, only 14 golfers finished over par on the day.

One of those was former World No. 1 Rory McIlroy who has struggled to find his game over the past few months. He got off to a solid start on Thursday afternoon before his round started to unravel.

However, when he finally arrived at No. 18 things only got worse. He hit a poor iron shot – by his standards – and decided to take his frustration out on the club.

McIlroy put his full weight on the club, snapping it in half.

Check it out.

Rory missed the green and snapped his iron in half… gently pic.twitter.com/mPu95CMy99 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 22, 2020

McIlroy sat at three-under par through his first nine holes of the afternoon.

On the back nine, though, he mixed in two double-bogeys with three bogeys and three birdies to shoot four-over. He ended the frustrating day with a double-bogey on No. 18 to finish the day one-over.

Unfortunately for McIlroy, that puts him nine shots off of the lead, held by Sebastien Munoz.

16 golfers finished the day at five-under or lower, leaving McIlroy well off the pace.

Can he finally turn things around on Friday or will he continue to struggle?