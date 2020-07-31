Video Shows Bear On The Course During PGA Tour Event

A golfer’s greatest fears typically revolve around missing an easy tap-in putt or shanking a tee-shot. Golfers at the Barracuda Championship on Friday had to worry about a whole new fear – nature.

We’ve seen some crazy incidents on the golf course over the years. Massive alligators have casually walked across courses. Birds have often been major distractions to professionals trying to focus. Even squirrels have interfered with play at times.

Birds and squirrels are in abundance at the Barracuda Championship, otherwise known at the Reno-Tahoe Open. The PGA Tour event is located in the beautiful Northern California area, home to the dense forests of the Tahoe National Forest.

You won’t find any alligators in the Tahoe area, but you will find a much more dangerous predator. A black bear casually crossed the course during Friday’s play as a few golfers stood a few hundred yards away. Take a look below.

Black bears are frequently seen in the Tahoe area. Luckily, this black bear in particular apparently wanted nothing to do with the professional golfers competing at the Barracuda Championship.

You can chalk this one up as one of the more terrifying incidents with nature on the PGA Tour over the years.

Hopefully this is the last run-in golfers have with any bears for the rest of the Barracuda Championship this weekend. The Barracuda Championship winner will earn a spot in the PGA Championship next week.