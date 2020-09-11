Video Shows Nasty Rough At Winged Foot – Site Of Next Week’s U.S. Open

The Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York is the site of the 2020 U.S. Open next weekend. But by the looks of things, the course isn’t quite ready for top-tier golfing just yet.

A recent video taken on the course shows that the rough at Winged Foot is atrocious. In the video, a golfer tosses his ball forward, and immediately loses it underneath the deep grass.

The golfer is able to find it at the end of the brief video, but you can clearly see that it’s buried by grass. For a spot on the rough, that’s a bad look.

Somebody at Winged Foot forgot to ask their child to mow the lawn during quarantine. They’d better fix it quickly. That’s a lot of rough to trim down in six days.

2020 will mark the sixth time that the Winged Foot Golf Club has hosted the U.S. Open. The last time was in 2006, when Geoff Ogilvy beat Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk and Colin Montgomerie by one stroke despite going plus-five in the tournament.

Winged Foot is a fairly difficult course, with multiple tour event winners finishing over par. But they don’t need to make it that much harder by not trimming the grass a little.

If they don’t though, we can expect some pretty fun moments as golfers scour for their golf balls like metal detectors on a beach.

Who will win the 2020 U.S. Open?