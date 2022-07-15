Video: Tiger Woods' Final Walk At The 150th Open Championship Is Going Viral

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States acknowledges the crowd as he crosses the Swilcan Bridge during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It doesn't matter if he's at the top of the leaderboard or near the bottom, Tiger Woods will always be considered a fan favorite in the world of golf. That was on full display this Friday.

Even though Woods will miss the cut for the 150th Open Championship, the applause he received from the fans on the 18th hole was truly incredible.

Woods was clearly emotional in large part because he loves St. Andrews. He has stated time and time again that it's his favorite course.

Here's the scene from Woods' second round:

Woods shot a 3-over 75 this Friday. Overall, he's 9-over par through two rounds.

Following his second round, Woods opened up about his future playing at St. Andrews.

"I don’t know if I’ll be around when it comes around here so the ovation at 18, it got to me," Woods said.

If this was the last time golf fans will get to see Woods at the Old Course, they'll never forget his final walk towards the 18th hole.