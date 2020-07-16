Video: Tiger Woods Has Great Start At The Memorial

Tiger Woods is back on the PGA Tour after a near five month break. He’s off to a fast start at The Memorial on Thursday.

Tiger Woods has been out of the action since February after the Genesis Open. He’s been recovering from a stiff back that’s given him issues over the past few months. After a couple months of recovery, the legendary golfer is back on the course.

There was some concern the 44-year-old Tiger Woods would struggle in his return. But those concerns can be subdued at the moment.

Tiger opened his first hole at The Memorial Tournament with a birdie. His second shot landed just 10 feet short of the hole before he putted in for the birdie. Take a look at Tiger’s first action since February in the video below.

Tiger doing Tiger things 🚨 An opening birdie…what a sight to see. pic.twitter.com/FGYAoFJeka — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) July 16, 2020

Tiger Woods is currently two-under through three at The Memorial. He’s just two strokes off the leader, Brendan Steele.

The PGA Tour finally feels complete with Tiger Woods back in the mix. Golf simply isn’t the same without the 44-year-old. Hopefully, his time off will allow him to compete at full strength to finish out the season. It’ll be interesting to see how he finishes at The Memorial after such a lengthy break.

Tune into the Golf Channel to track the rest of Tiger’s day at The Memorial. We’ll certainly be watching his progress closely.