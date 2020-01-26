Video: Tiger Woods Learns Of Kobe’s Death After His Round

Tiger Woods overcame trouble at the start of Day 4 of the Farmers Insurance Open to finish minus-2 on the day and inside the top 10 for the tournament. And apparently he did all of that without even knowing that his dear friend Kobe Bryant had passed away.

Speaking to CBS Sports after finishing his round, Tiger revealed that he was first told of Kobe’s death after he finished the 18th hole. He explained that he heard people saying “Doing it for Mamba” in tribute to Kobe, but didn’t understand why at the time.

“It’s a shocker to everyone. I’m unbelievably sad and [it’s] one of the more tragic days. I think for me the reality is just setting in because I was just told about five minutes ago…”

Tiger is a lifelong Lakers fan, and has known Kobe since the mid-1990s. He was heartbroken when Kobe retired, and was clearly even sadder today.

The two were born only three years apart.

Tiger was then asked to give his thoughts on what he’d remember about Kobe, to which the 15-time major winner replied, “the fire” in his will to succeed.

“He burned so competitively hot, and had that desire to win. He brought it each and every night on both ends of the floor. Not too many guys can say that throughout NBA history…”

Tiger was misty-eyed at the end of the interview. So were we.