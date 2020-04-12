Video: Tiger Woods Reacts To His 2019 Masters Win

If not for the coronavirus pandemic, we would likely be enjoying the final round of the 2020 Masters today.

But instead CBS Sports is replaying the 2019 Masters that saw Tiger Woods end his 11-year major slump to win his fifth green jacket. From his home, Tiger has been commentating on the event with Jim Nantz, who has been asking him to retell the experience.

On the 18th and final hole of the 2019 Masters, Tiger made par, beating Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffle for the crown. The newly-minted 15-time major winner promptly screamed in joy, lifting his arms and club up to pump up the crowd for his achievement.

But after rewatching that moment, Tiger revealed that he doesn’t remember it even happening. He explained that the moment was so powerful that it felt like he had blacked out.

“The fun part about the whole thing: I don’t remember screaming, I don’t remember putting my arms up, and I don’t remember yelling,” Tiger said. “That’s one of those kind of blackout moments… where you’re so wrapped up in the moment.”

“I don’t remember screaming, I don’t remember putting my arms up, and I don’t remember yelling.” Tiger may not remember much of his 2019 celebration. Thankfully, everyone else always will. #MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/tyM88sx966 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 12, 2020

Woods was two strokes behind leader Francesco Molinari and tied with Tony Finau for second heading into the final round of the 2019 Masters.

But Molinari melted down on the back-nine and Finau couldn’t keep up. Tiger finished two under par for the day and minus-13 for the tournament.

It was a day that golf fans will likely remember forever – even if Tiger can’t recall every second of it.