Video: Tiger Woods Sinks 2 Massive Birdie Putts At U.S. Open

Although he’s not considered the favorite to win this major championship, Tiger Woods is putting on a show in the opening round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club.

Woods had three bogeys through the first eight holes of the event, but he’s recently found his stroke over the last two holes. The 15-time major champion made two exceptional birdies to help out his score this Thursday morning.

On the ninth hole, Woods had an uphill putt from 30 feet for birdie. Most fans were assuming he’d try to get the ball as close to the hole as possible for a tap-in. He had other plans, as he somehow drilled the deep putt to make the turn at 1-over par.

The putt from Woods was so perfect that he couldn’t help but celebrate with a little leg kick. Let’s just say if there were fans present at this event, the crowd would have went wild on this shot.

Here’s the birdie putt from Tiger on the ninth hole:

Fancy little leg kick for Tiger Woods on a LONG birdie putt. He's looking steady today. All you need. Just grind.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/zPRQFttXbA — Cam Rogers (@MrRogers99) September 17, 2020

Following up a shot this magnificent sounds impossible, but somehow that’s exactly what Woods did on the 10th hole. His 25-foot putt caught the left side of the hole and went down to get him to even par through 10 holes.

Check it out:

And here’s the birdie putt on the 10th hole. #sidedoor 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/UVOQpQWXMj — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) September 17, 2020

With momentum on his side at the moment, it’ll be interesting to see how far Woods can climb up the leaderboard.

Fans can watch the rest of Tiger’s opening round at the U.S. Open on Golf Channel.