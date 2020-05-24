Video: Tom Brady Hits A Very Embarrassing Chip Shot

Tom Brady is among the best of all-time at his sport. That sport is not golf, though, and it’s very much on display this afternoon.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is playing in The Match: Champions for Charity. He’s teamed up with Phil Mickelson, taking on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

Brady has been the worst golfer on the course so far today. That’s not really surprising, but it’s still enjoyable for fans to see.

After watching Brady dominate the gridiron for two decades, it’s nice to watch him struggle on the golf course like most of us do. Brady hit one particularly embarrassing chip shot on the most-recent hole.

We’re not thru 3 holes yet but it’s safe to say Tom Brady is ready for this thing to be over. pic.twitter.com/6rQUgWZhYe — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) May 24, 2020

Brady might not be having a ton of fun out there today, but the rest of us are very much enjoying this, and it’s raising a bunch of money for charity.

The Match: Champions for Charity is raising at least $10 million for coronavirus relief. The match also has on-course challenges for charity and has partnered with the ALL IN charity.

And while Brady is struggling on the course, he’s given us some entertaining trash talk. Brady and Manning took some playful shots at each other before teeing off on the first hole.

The Match is currently airing on Turner Sports’ networks – TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

Woods and Manning are one up through three holes.