Video: Zach Johnson Makes Putt Of The Year At The U.S. Open

Prior to the opening round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, the consensus around the PGA Tour was that we’d see some low scores at this course. And yet, we’ve witnessed some incredible performances in the first round.

Justin Thomas was phenomenal in the opening round of the U.S Open, shooting a five-under 65. His lead isn’t too big though since Patrick Reed trails by just one stroke.

Fans were also captivated by Tiger Woods, who had an inconsistent round that was filled with birdies and bogeys.

As for the best shot of the opening round, that honor goes to Zach Johnson. Since he was unable to putt his ball directly toward the hole for birdie, he shot it past the hole and allowed the downward slope to let his ball trickle down the green.

It was such an unbelievable shot by Johnson that he couldn’t even believe that it went in. He had his hands on top of his head in disbelief.

Here’s the shot from Johnson that has golf fans buzzing on social media:

That type of putt requires creativity, which clearly Johnson isn’t lacking.

Johnson is currently one-over-par through the first 12 holes. He’ll try to finish the opening round on a high note.

The rest of the first round can be seen on NBCUniversal’s new Peacock streaming platform.