One of the most exciting golfers in the world will not be playing this weekend at the U.S. Open due to an unfortunate injury. On Friday, Viktor Hovland withdrew from the major championship because of an issue with his eye.

Hovland got sand in his eye while hitting a bunker shot during his warm-ups before the second round. He tried to battle through the injury, but he decided it would be best if he withdrew and received medical attention.

On Friday night, Hovland posted an update on his injury on his Instagram account. The 23-year-old seems to be in high spirits.

“First time for everything,” Hovland wrote on Instagram. “Hit a bunker shot in my warm up today and caught some sand in my left eye. Typically, when faced with such an unfortunate circumstance, the remedial action is to blink a few times for the sand to clear. However, the unique San Diego sand decided to linger. Much like the stubborn belly fat we all possess even after countless of hours of cardio. After coming to terms with reality, my tee time time was quickly approaching. With a greatly diminished eyesight in the oculus sinister (left eye), the plan of attack was to try not to implode on the first few holes in order to have a chance to make the cut when eye sight had been regained.

“After miraculously remaining unscathed for the first four holes, I sensed some improvement. I had just enough hope to keep going. A few more bogeys inevitably ensued and on hole 18 (my 9th hole), the slowly improving vision took a turn for the worse. We were back to where we started. The inkling of hope that was once present had sought refuge elsewhere. To withdraw, or not to withdraw. That was the question. All jokes aside, hate to withdraw but will be back soon. Thanks for the messages.”

Hovland, the 13th ranked golfer in the world, would’ve been flirting with the cut line if he didn’t withdraw from the U.S. Open.

Now, Hovland will have roughly a month to recover for the Open Championship. Hopefully, he’ll be able to compete in that event.