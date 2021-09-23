Look: European Golfer’s Ryder Cup Photo Going Viral

The most talented golfers in the world have descended upon Kohler, Wisconsin this weekend for the return of the Ryder Cup. The best players that the United States has to offer will take on the top competitors in Europe in a series of match play events of the next couple days.

Although the competition has yet to get underway, one European golfer has already won in the minds of fans on social media.

Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland, who’s one of the many bright young stars representing the European team, had a picture go viral on Wednesday night at a kick-off event before the start of the Ryder Cup. In the image, the 24-year-old has a woman kissing him on each cheek.

Many of the European players had their wives or girlfriends present, but Hovland showed up without a date. Nevertheless, he was still able to his picture taken with two women at his side.

Team Europe kicking off the Ryder Cup in style. 🤵 pic.twitter.com/Bxw6Apepmd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 23, 2021

Give Viktor Hovland his 5 points now. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/1Iqasw2HBv — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 23, 2021

pic.twitter.com/zuRdhpLGPv — Viktor Hovland Tracker (Future Ryder Cup Hero) (@HoviTracker) September 23, 2021

With the kick-off event now out of the way, Hovland and the rest of Team Europe will turn their focus to the weekend’s Ryder Cup. The Europeans won comfortably on home soil in 2018, but will have their work cut out for them at Whistling Straits in front of an American crowd.

Hovland will be one of the most important pieces of the puzzle this weekend once play gets underway. The 24-year-old currently ranks 10th in the world and is coming off of an extremely successful professional season. He finished tied for 5th at the Tour Championship earlier this month.

The Ryder Cup is set to get underway on Friday morning from Whistling Straits. Hovland and the European team will look to get off to a strong start then as they try to defend their title from the United States.

