Watch: A Golfer Just Hurled His Putter At The U.S. Open

Brookline, MA - May 25: The Country Club in Brookline, MA on May 25, 2022. The club will host the 2022 U.S. Open June 13-19. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

The U.S. Open is traditionally a grueling tournament played in taxing conditions. This year's edition at The Country Club is no different.

The course itself in Brookline, Mass. is difficult enough, and then you have to factor in the weather, which today includes stiff winds. It's not surprising golfers are getting frustrated.

Grayson Murray took out his frustration on his putter after making a triple bogey this morning, overhand tossing it into the fescue.

We've been there, Grayson. Anybody who has ever even played a round at their local muni course has done or wanted to do this before.

The playing conditions on Saturday led to high scores and significant movement on the leaderboard. Only nine players began today under par.

You can currently watch the final round of the U.S. Open on USA Network and NBC after 12 p.m. ET. Will Zalatoris and Matthew Fitzpatrick, the co-leaders of the field, will tee off at 2:45 p.m. ET.